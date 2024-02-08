Browns Nation

Reporter Notes Potential Effects Of A Domed Browns Stadium

By

Cleveland Browns stadium
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Dome, or no dome?

That oh-so-fun conversation is back in Cleveland, with the Browns releasing a statement on Thursday regarding future stadium planning.

How would a dome stadium impact Cleveland?

Reporter Brad Stainbrook shared his thoughts on Twitter, listing marquee events he believes Cleveland could potentially host.

Cleveland has been a fine host with high-level activities in the past.

Think of the 2021 NFL Draft, along with recent MLB and NBA All-Star events, but a domed NFL stadium certainly does create more opportunities.

With the weather the way it is across Northeast Ohio for much of the year, it limits what you can do outdoors.

However, with an indoor, NFL-sized facility, there’s more to be had, especially in the financial department.

The Super Bowl in Cleveland, even without the Browns, would see a football-crazed town engage well with it.

On the wrestling front, Cleveland has hosted premium events before, but a chance to bring WrestleMania to the area would create enormous buzz.

Bringing in prolific college events, from the College Football Playoff to the Final Four, just adds to local sports fans’ dreams.

Not to mention, there’s a good chance Ohio State makes their way into the CFP.

The Buckeyes in a CFP game in downtown Cleveland? Sign me up.

There’s a split opinion on building a new stadium in general, let alone one with a dome.

Some simply enjoy the outdoor element of football, and that’s understandable.

However, an indoor facility just opens up more possibilities, and that’s something the city may latch on to.

