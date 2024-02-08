Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Trent Williams Has High Praise For Browns Star

Trent Williams Has High Praise For Browns Star

By

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams
Trent Williams (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best players in the game, and it’s not even close.

Myles Garrett has established himself as an unstoppable defensive force.

And while some fans may want to discredit him by comparing his stats to T.J. Watt, those who know about the game can attest to his unmatched impact.

If you don’t take our word for it, you can just ask future Hall of Famer LT Trent Williams.

Recently, the San Francisco 49ers star went as far as to call Garrett the best player he’s ever gone against, praising him for being ‘a juggernaut of an athlete’ and stating he definitely deserves to be named NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year (via Cleveland Browns on Cleveland.com on YouTube).

That’s the ultimate praise coming from what most people consider to be the undisputed best offensive lineman in the league.

Garrett is coming off having the best season of his career, which is a lot to say already.

Jim Schwartz’s defense was able to do what it did because of his presence, drawing double and triple teams and rarely getting a holding call to go in his favor.

The Browns had a championship-caliber defense with him as the centerpiece, and the craziest part about his game is that he’s just entering his prime, so he’s going to keep getting stronger and better.

As for Williams, he has an opportunity to win a Super Bowl on Sunday, and Garrett will most definitely be rooting for him after this praise he sent his way.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns fans

Fans React To Browns Statement On Potential New Stadium

7 mins ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Shares Browns Plans To Build New Stadium

28 mins ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Browns Share a Statement On Future Stadium Plans

33 mins ago

New England Patriots helmet

Reporter Predicts Another Browns Coach Will Join The Patriots

4 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield Has Clear Message About His Exit From Browns

5 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Reportedly Decide On New OL Coach

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Legend Names Coach Team Will Miss The Most In 2024

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Laments The Loss Of 1 Coach

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Touching Myles Garrett Gesture With Fan

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

NFL Hall Of Famer Shares Major Myles Garrett Endorsement

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas

Peter King Names 2 Former Browns For His All-Time NFL Roster

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Jim Donovan Names The 'Most Important Hire For The Browns' This Offseason

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Opens Up On Being Mentored By Veterans QBs

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Reporter Notes Browns Chances To Play International Game Next Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes An Admission About Being Drafted By Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Ken Dorsey Gets Honest On Importance of Play-Calling

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Has Strong Update on Amari Cooper's Future

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Clear Response To Play-Calling Questions

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Fun Reaction To Bill Callahan Joining Son's Staff In Tennessee

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf prior to a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Announce 3 More Coaching Hires

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Reveals His Approach To Face Elite QBs

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Video Shows Denzel Ward's Impressive INT At The Pro Bowl

3 days ago

Senior Bowl pylon

Browns Reportedly Met With 2 Players During Senior Bowl

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Micah Parsons' Disrespect Of The Browns

4 days ago

Fans React To Browns Statement On Potential New Stadium

No more pages to load