Trent Williams Has High Praise For Browns Star

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best players in the game, and it’s not even close.

Myles Garrett has established himself as an unstoppable defensive force.

And while some fans may want to discredit him by comparing his stats to T.J. Watt, those who know about the game can attest to his unmatched impact.

If you don’t take our word for it, you can just ask future Hall of Famer LT Trent Williams.

Recently, the San Francisco 49ers star went as far as to call Garrett the best player he’s ever gone against, praising him for being ‘a juggernaut of an athlete’ and stating he definitely deserves to be named NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year (via Cleveland Browns on Cleveland.com on YouTube).

That’s the ultimate praise coming from what most people consider to be the undisputed best offensive lineman in the league.

Garrett is coming off having the best season of his career, which is a lot to say already.

Jim Schwartz’s defense was able to do what it did because of his presence, drawing double and triple teams and rarely getting a holding call to go in his favor.

The Browns had a championship-caliber defense with him as the centerpiece, and the craziest part about his game is that he’s just entering his prime, so he’s going to keep getting stronger and better.

As for Williams, he has an opportunity to win a Super Bowl on Sunday, and Garrett will most definitely be rooting for him after this praise he sent his way.