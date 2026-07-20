Rex Ryan Isn’t Impressed With Shedeur Sanders Right Now

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition continues to generate strong opinions from every corner of the football world, and former NFL head coach Rex Ryan added his voice to the conversation following a recent behind-the-scenes look at Shedeur Sanders. The video, which showcased Sanders displaying his collection of Browns jerseys during a photo shoot, drew a negative reaction from Ryan.

Ryan did not hold back when reacting to the footage.

“Get a load of this kid. Great talent needs to realize as a franchise QB there has to be more we than me. Cmon man,” Ryan said.

Get a load of this kid… Great talent needs to realize as a “franchise” QB there has to be more we than me… Cmon man… #Browns #NFL #dawgpound #Growup https://t.co/MmAVDHXiiy — Rex Ryan (@RexRyanOfficial) July 18, 2026

Ryan’s criticism reflects a familiar perspective among older generation coaches and analysts who tend to view off-field content, particularly anything with a personal branding element, with a degree of skepticism when it comes from a young quarterback fighting for a starting job. That reaction is not unique to Sanders specifically, since similar criticism has followed plenty of young stars across the league who lean into building their public image during the same window they are also trying to establish themselves on the field.

Context matters here, though, and the timing of this particular photo shoot does not appear to reflect any lack of focus or commitment on Sanders’ part. Reports throughout the offseason have consistently pointed toward Sanders putting in real work during spring practices, with multiple coaches and insiders noting genuine improvement in his game heading into camp.

Sanders has never shied away from embracing the spotlight, a trait that has followed him since his college days and one that draws both praise and criticism depending on the audience. Some view that comfort with attention as confidence that can translate positively to leadership on the field, while others, like Ryan, see it as a potential distraction.

Ultimately, this kind of criticism will fade quickly if Sanders continues building on the momentum he showed throughout the spring once training camp begins. Off-field moments like this photo shoot make for easy talking points, but the real evaluation will come from how Sanders performs once the pads come on and the competition against Deshaun Watson shifts from offseason speculation to live, meaningful reps.

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