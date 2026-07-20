Analyst Sends Clear Message To Shedeur Sanders About Offseason Activities

Shedeur Sanders just can’t seem to help himself. Dropping a new single to advance his music profile days before he reports to training camp to continue his quest to become the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback may not be the best timing.

It is hard to take Sanders’ NFL career seriously when he does something like this. With a long line of critics always ready to let him know what he’s doing wrong, giving them any reason to pounce at this very important juncture of his career may not be wise.

Perhaps Sanders just doesn’t care what other people think, though the lyrics from “Turn Back” tell another story. He might have made this move as a calculated response to his detractors, which would certainly be in line with his above-it-all branding.

Analyst Tony Rizzo sent a message to Sanders about life outside of football, warning the 24-year-old that it’s getting to the point where enough is enough.

“I thought Shedeur was more positive than this, because this song is just about how he thinks everyone hates him. First of all, young man, not everyone hates you. I like you, and you’ve got a lot of fans here. The whole ‘me against the world’ thing, these poor kids. I understand the world is way different today. With social media, everybody can get to you. I get it. Enough, bro. Just concentrate on football,” Rizzo said.

Does it bother you that Shedeur has interests like making music and short films outside of football? Rizz shares his thoughts… pic.twitter.com/FD0XERcayc — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 20, 2026

The first line of the song is, “Too many people want to see me fail,” and Sanders may have no one but himself to blame for that. Granted, there were those already aligned against him based more on his outspoken, famous father than anything else, which is referenced in the second line, “They so tied down on my name, but I’m wishing well.”

Everything Sanders does draws disproportionate attention, but this latest escapade would not have been so glaring if it were released at almost any other time. Of course, that may be exactly why Sanders chose to drop it just before the most important month of his football career.

While Deshaun Watson is posting workout videos of himself alone or with teammates, Sanders is literally making noise in other ways. Despite noticeable improvement over minicamps and OTAs, he still has plenty of things to work on during what’s expected to be a very challenging training camp.

Granted, this musical dalliance likely will have nothing to do with the decision Todd Monken makes regarding the Browns’ starting quarterback, but there does come a point when football has to look like the only priority for Sanders, before it’s too late.

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