Analyst Names Favorite To Win Browns’ Starting QB Job

The Cleveland Browns have extended their quarterback competition into training camp, but there is still a strong line of thinking that it’s Deshaun Watson’s job to lose. Interestingly, that status may not be based entirely on on-field performance.

There could be some depth-chart politics in play as well. Even if Shedeur Sanders continues his ascent and shows he can overtake Watson for the starting job, head coach Todd Monken and the organization may not be ready to commit to that just yet.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter has named Watson the favorite to win the Browns’ starting QB job based in large part on his veteran status, but also because it would be easier to replace him if he fails.

“I think Deshaun, just because he’s the veteran. Just thinking about where the Browns are at right now, I think it’s much easier to transition from Deshaun to Shedeur than to transition from Shedeur to Deshaun. I also feel like Shedeur could win this job, but if I had to put odds on it, I would say Deshaun is the favorite to win the job and start Week 1 in Jacksonville,” Ruiter said.

"I think it's much easier to transition from Deshaun to Shedeur than to transition from Shedeur to Deshaun. I would say Deshaun is the favorite to win the job and start week 1 in Jacksonville." 📞@RuiterWrongFAN on who the leader is for the Browns starting QB job pic.twitter.com/xCVSwLbCrg — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 20, 2026

Monken had said that he wanted to have a starting quarterback in place before training camp began. Then, coming out of the final minicamp last month, he stepped back from that and announced that the battle would continue.

That could be because Sanders actually did show enough improvement to become a legitimate contender to earn the role. But cynics may suggest that it may have been done to keep Watson motivated, to hedge against the veteran’s injury history, to enhance Sanders’ potential trade value, or some combination of all of those factors.

As it stands, Monken will try to finally sort this out with more intense training camp practices that could separate the two quarterbacks once and for all. He might be hoping that Watson maintains his lead, for the reasons Ruiter explained.

Watson may deserve one final chance to make good on the record-breaking contract the Browns gave him four years ago. He does have the upside of a Pro Bowl background and has shown he is fully healthy coming back from shoulder and Achilles injuries.

So, if he becomes that starter and succeeds, great. But if he doesn’t, he could be sent to the bench for good and Sanders will have a chance to prove he can be Cleveland’s long-term answer at the position.

Chances are, all of this will work out somehow, and the Browns will have an obvious choice without any machinations necessary.

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Insider Reveals How Browns Will Test QBs In Training Camp