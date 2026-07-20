Harold Fannin Jr. Is Celebrating A Special Day On Monday

Harold Fannin Jr. has been widely recognized for the rookie season he had with the Cleveland Browns last year. As a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Fannin led the team in receptions, yards, and touchdown catches.

That would be an impressive accomplishment for a player of any age, but it becomes even more noteworthy when you consider that Fannin was just 21 years old at the time. Now, he will try to follow up with an even better second season.

Before that, Fannin is celebrating a special day on Monday, and he will enter the 2026 campaign one year older.

“Wishing [Harold Fannin Jr.] a very happy 22nd birthday today,” the Browns posted.

wishing @fannin_jr a very happy 22nd birthday today 🥳 pic.twitter.com/tsAZokp1Nn — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 20, 2026

Already endorsed by his peers, Fannin might generate even more notice if not for the number of talented young tight ends around the league. Because of that, he could only earn honorable mention status on ESPN’s top 10 list of the position, though one executive did say he is capable of a 100-catch season.

At the top of that list is Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders. New Browns head coach Todd Monken was Bowers’ offensive coordinator at the University of Georgia, and he has compared Fannin very favorably to him.

In fact, Fannin’s 72 receptions last season are the most ever by a tight end before his 22nd birthday, other than the 112 catches Bowers made in his 21-year-old season in 2024. Fannin also had 731 yards for six touchdowns and 32 first downs on 107 targets.

Fannin could easily surpass those numbers as the potential centerpiece of Monken’s offense this season. He is clearly capable of handling an even greater workload, as he posted NCAA records of 117 receptions and 1,555 yards in his final college season at Bowling Green.

His Ohio roots extend even deeper than that. Fannin is from Canton and was a star defensive back at McKinley Senior High School.

Having already been compared to Hall of Famer Antonio Gates, it may not be much of a stretch to suggest that Fannin has the potential to join him, which would be an incredible honor right in his hometown.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals The Key To Browns' Defensive Success This Year