Kurt Warner Reveals Honest Thoughts About 2 Browns QBs

In a quarterback competition that is as close as the Cleveland Browns’ has turned out to be, even the smallest edge or shortcoming can prove to be the difference. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders each bring their own strengths to the table, but they also have things they have to continue to work on.

The offense being installed by new head coach Todd Monken has certain components that are vital to its success. The QB who masters all of those – or at least most of them – will likely end up as Cleveland’s starter this season.

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner recently revealed his honest thoughts about the two Browns QBs, particularly commenting on the slight difference in their footwork, but how both can be successful.

“I am fully fine with both QBs footwork here! They both hold a good base and parallel shoulders … SS is hitting more in rhythm while DW comes to a stop as if waiting a tick bc he’s early, both techniques can be very effective & don’t cause me concern,” Warner posted.

I am fully fine with both QBs footwork here! They both hold a good base and parallel shoulders… SS is hitting more in rhythm while DW comes to a stop as if waiting a tick bc he’s early, both techniques can be very effective & don’t cause me concern! https://t.co/EbMtT3DBP1 — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) July 19, 2026

It is encouraging that both Watson and Sanders are making strides in this area, no pun intended. Watson is trying to come back from two Achilles tears that have kept him sidelined since October 2024, so it is good to see that he has strength and confidence in his legs underneath him.

Sanders, as a rookie last season, struggled greatly at times with the timing of his dropbacks, which resulted in too many sacks and interceptions. It is just one of the areas of his game that seems to have noticeably improved since the end of last year.

Watson is thought to have a better chance to thrive in the new offense based on his previous skills as a rhythmic passer. His ability to throw an accurate deep ball on time is considered a big plus.

Sanders, on the other hand, was a very accurate short passer in college but did not really master the timing of the NFL game in his first year. He has impressed during minicamps and OTAs with his vision of the field.

Both quarterbacks are likely to be heavily scrutinized down to the final detail during training camp, and the Browns are hoping that the intense evaluation will bring out the best in them.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Opens Up About Relationship With Deshaun Watson