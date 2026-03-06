Rich Eisen Shares Interesting Theory About Browns’ Draft Plans

The Cleveland Browns continue to evaluate their options ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft, especially at the quarterback position. With several young signal-callers available this year, Cleveland has been doing its homework on a number of prospects.

One player who recently drew attention after meeting with the Browns is Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. The visit immediately sparked speculation about Cleveland’s intentions and whether the team could be considering him.

During a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, analyst Rich Eisen shared an interesting theory about what the Browns might actually be doing by bringing Simpson in early during the pre-draft process.

“Maybe, just maybe this is the Browns saying, ‘First guy we had in, in Ty Simpson sends a signal to everybody that if he passes the Steelers at 21, 24 might not be a bad spot to pop up to go get him, cause we might take him,’” Eisen said.

Eisen’s idea suggests Cleveland’s move may be more strategic than it appears on the surface. By showing early interest in Simpson, the Browns could be signaling to other teams that they are serious about the quarterback, potentially influencing how the draft board develops.

That type of maneuver isn’t uncommon around the NFL. Teams often use pre-draft visits and reported interest to create uncertainty for other front offices, sometimes hoping to influence where prospects are selected.

For the Browns, quarterback remains one of the biggest storylines heading into the draft. The organization has multiple young players at the position and plenty of decisions to make about the future of the room.

If Cleveland truly views Simpson as a potential option, Eisen’s theory could end up proving accurate. Even if the Browns ultimately go in another direction, the attention surrounding Simpson’s visit shows that the team is carefully evaluating every possibility before draft night arrives.

NEXT:

Former Browns Draft Pick Waived By Cowboys