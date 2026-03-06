Former Browns Draft Pick Waived By Cowboys

The Cleveland Browns have seen several former players continue their careers around the NFL, but one former draft pick is once again searching for a new opportunity. Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, who originally entered the league with Cleveland as a 4th-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has reportedly been waived by the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the news, noting that Dallas had decided to move on from the defensive tackle.

“The Cowboys have waived DT Perrion Winfrey, per the wire,” Rapoport reported.

Winfrey’s time with Dallas ended after a short stint during the 2025 season.

The 25-year-old defensive lineman appeared in just one game for the Cowboys last season, logging 34 defensive snaps and recording two tackles. His season was largely derailed by injury, as he spent most of the year on injured reserve due to a back issue suffered during the preseason.

Despite the limited playing time, the Cowboys originally brought Winfrey in with hopes that he could provide interior depth along their defensive front.

Before joining Dallas, Winfrey had worked to rebuild his career through other football opportunities. He spent time with the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL and earned recognition for his performance there, eventually being named to the league’s All UFL team in 2025. That strong showing helped him earn another shot in the NFL.

When the Browns drafted him in 2022, he was viewed as a disruptive interior defensive lineman with the potential to develop into a key contributor along Cleveland’s defensive front.

During his rookie season with the Browns, Winfrey appeared in 13 games and recorded 22 total tackles while showing flashes of the athleticism that made him an intriguing draft prospect.

However, his time in Cleveland was relatively short.

After the 2022 season, the Browns moved on from Winfrey, and he eventually landed with other teams while attempting to establish himself in the league.

In total, Winfrey has appeared in 15 career NFL games across his time with Cleveland, the New York Jets, and the Dallas Cowboys.

For now, Winfrey’s career takes another turn as he once again enters the open market looking for his next shot in the league.

