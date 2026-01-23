Richard Sherman Links Jim Schwartz To NFC Move

Though the Cleveland Browns could be lauded for taking such a methodical approach to their head coaching search, they might be taking a big risk as well. They may not have lost out on any of their truly preferred candidates yet, but with so many jobs remaining vacant around the NFL, that might just be a matter of time.

In addition, if they do have a plan for current defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, they may have to act on it quickly. The Browns likely want him to stay on in his current role if he does not get the main job himself.

If that scenario doesn’t play out as Cleveland hopes, Richard Sherman is linking Schwartz to an NFC move involving the cornerback’s former team, the San Francisco 49ers.

“If Jim Schwartz doesn’t get the job with the Cleveland Browns, I’m sure Kyle Shanahan is going to throw everything, including the kitchen sink, at him to try to get him in San Francisco. That would be a home run, an absolute grand slam hit if he could get a guy like that in the building,” Sherman said.

Ironically, the 49ers have an opening at defensive coordinator because Robert Saleh left to become head coach of the Tennessee Titans. It is one of five new head coaching hires already made during this cycle, with five other jobs, including the Browns’, remaining open heading into championship game weekend.

Schwartz interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens for their head coaching job, which became available when they fired John Harbaugh after 18 seasons. That post was filled by Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who was a candidate in Cleveland before turning down a second interview.

In addition, Browns candidate Mike McDaniel chose to join the Los Angeles Chargers as their new offensive coordinator. That leaves Todd Monken, Grant Udinski, and Nate Scheelhaase the reported finalists for Cleveland, along with Schwartz.

Reports suggest that if the Browns do hire one of those offensive-minded coordinators, they would want Schwartz to stay with the organization and continue to run the defense. That could greatly ease the transition for a first-time NFL head coach, but it also could create a difficult working dynamic if Schwartz is passed over.

So, if he decides to work elsewhere, it sounds like he may have at least one potential landing spot.

