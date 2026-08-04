Browns Induct 3 Browns Icons To Legends Program

The Cleveland Browns started the Browns Legends program shortly after the franchise was reinstated into the NFL in 1999. The first set of honorees, in 2001, included members of the organization who were already inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, plus five others.

After that class of 13 men, there have been almost annual additions to the group. Now, three more former players are about to join the exclusive club.

The franchise has announced that Browns icons Brian Brennan, Alex Mack and Lou Rymkus will be inducted into the Legends program during a pregame ceremony at the 2026 home opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 27.

“Introducing the 2026 class of Browns Legends,” the team posted.

Introducing the 2026 class of Browns Legends! read more ➡️ https://t.co/dZHI80x98S pic.twitter.com/bf0HlHBuGm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 4, 2026

To qualify as a Browns Legend, the player must have been with the team for at least five years, been a major contributor at their position, and been retired from the NFL for at least five years. An eight-person selection panel chooses the players to be honored.

Brennan played eight seasons as a wide receiver for the Browns from 1984 through 1991. In franchise history, he ranks fifth in receptions with 315, ninth in receiving yards with 4,148, and tied for 15th in receiving touchdowns with 19.

Mack played center for the Browns from 2009 through 2015. He opened his career by starting 85 games and playing 5,279 consecutive snaps, and he earned one All-Pro and three Pro Bowl selections. Mack went on to play five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after leaving the Browns, earning three more Pro Bowl distinctions, before finishing his career as a Pro Bowler for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. He and former Browns teammate Joe Thomas were named to the All-Decade team of the 2010s, and Mack is eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time in 2027.

Rymkus played offensive tackle for the Browns from 1946 through 1951, helping Cleveland win four straight AAFC Championships from 1946-49, and the NFL title in 1950. He passed away in 1998 just shy of turning 79 years old.

After not inducting anyone into Browns Legends last year, this upcoming ceremony will be greeted with much enthusiasm at Huntington Bank Field.

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