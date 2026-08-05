Former Player Says Browns QB Is Playing Himself Out Of A Job

In the weeks leading up to training camp, many reports stated that Deshaun Watson was in great shape and playing like the star athlete he used to be. Because of that, many people felt he had an advantage over Shedeur Sanders in the battle to be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback.

However, training camp has arrived, and Watson has run into a few problems. He has committed several interceptions, and reporters say he is playing with some hesitation.

In short, some people believe he doesn’t look like the experienced vet he is. Does that mean he will lose out on the starting QB job?

Speaking to Speakeasy, Emmanuel Acho talked about his feelings for Watson and the possibility of him not being QB1 in the new season.

“He’s currently playing himself out of a starting job. If you’re Deshaun Watson, you’ve got 48 to 60 million reasons why the Browns have to start you. They will start you unless you go out there and you have a 2:1 interception-to-touchdown ratio. So for me, Deshaun, it is your job to lose. You are snatching defeat out of the jaws of victory. Like, what are we doing right now? The coach all but said before the season that it was your job. There were reports saying it’s your job. Everybody was saying it’s your job, but you are playing yourself out of a starting job. To me, Deshaun doesn’t have that job. Deshaun, if you mess around, Shedeur will come take this job. Your job is to keep your foot on the starting job’s neck and don’t relent. I’m sad for what Deshaun got going right now,” Acho said.

One of Watson’s biggest advantages has been his experience. He has been in the NFL since 2017 and has earned three Pro Bowl appearances. Yes, he is older than Sanders, but those extra years bring more knowledge and expertise on the field.

For whatever reason, that experience isn’t showing up on the field right now, and it could be costing him his job. If Watson isn’t ready to be the team’s starting quarterback, where does he go from there? This is the last year of his massive contract with the Browns, and it’s not clear what will happen to him after that.

If he isn’t playing well and isn’t a starter, it’s unlikely that many other teams will leap at the chance to sign him. And any shot at receiving another contract like the one he has with Cleveland would be non-existent. Not doing well in training camp could lead to Watson not being a starter, which could result in serious career complications.

People stated that the Browns’ training camp was going to be consequential, and that is definitely true for Watson.

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Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Biggest Advantage In QB Competition