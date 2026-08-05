Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders’ Biggest Advantage In QB Competition

Last season, some Cleveland Browns fans were disappointed by what they saw from Shedeur Sanders.

The regular season hasn’t started yet, but if a new training camp report from Daniel Oyefusi is any indication, Sanders might be feeling far more comfortable.

While talking to 92.3 The Fan, Oyefusi said he’d choose Sanders as Cleveland’s starting quarterback because he is confident taking care of the ball and moving it down the field, while Deshuan Watson appears to be “hesitating” a lot.

“I’m starting Shedeur Sanders. I think the biggest difference through five practices that I can definitively say is that Shedeur Sanders is taking care of the ball, and he’s comfortable pushing the ball down the field. We’ll see if Deshaun can pick it up. One thing that I’ve noticed from him is that he seems like he’s a tick slow in the processing. He’s just hesitating a lot, and I don’t know if it’s a mental thing or a physical thing. I just see him hesitate a little too much, maybe not trusting what he sees. If I throw Shedeur in there, I don’t know if the pre-snaps or all the situational decisions are going to be perfect, but I know that he’s going to be comfortable throwing the ball down the field, and he’s not going to be afraid to let it rip,” Oyefusi said.

"I'm starting Shedeur Sanders. I think the biggest difference through five practices that I can definitively say is that Shedeur Sanders is taking care of the ball and he's comfortable pushing the ball down the field. We'll see if Deshaun can pick it up…he seems like he's a… pic.twitter.com/1oPEv7z8WB — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) August 4, 2026

Sanders has apparently heard the complaints from last year and has spent the offseason working on believing in himself. Oyefusi claims that he is making smart decisions and is more “comfortable.”

Additionally, it’s fascinating to hear that Watson is the one dealing with hesitation and confidence issues. He has been in the NFL much longer. His experience was viewed as one of his biggest assets, and some people believed it would lead him to earn the starting quarterback position.

Apparently, he’s moving slowly and not feeling trust among his teammates. That might change, and more reps during training camp could address that. But right now, it sounds like Sanders is playing like the vet.

Once again, the narrative around the quarterback competition is changing.

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