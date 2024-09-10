Rodney McLeod Believes Team Will Respond In Week 2

The Cleveland Browns didn’t show up to play in Week 1.

It was an overall forgettable performance by Kevin Stefanski’s team.

The offense looked out of sync; Deshaun Watson had arguably the worst game of his career by most standards, and more worryingly, the defense didn’t play up to their standards either.

However, Week 1 is the right moment to make mistakes.

At least, that’s how Rodney McLeod feels.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the veteran safety acknowledged that the players needed to be held accountable and show some pride to bounce back from this.

#Browns safety @Rodney_McLeod4 tells @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony this team has a great opportunity to respond here in Week 2 pic.twitter.com/UkNKPScwxw — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 10, 2024

Nonetheless, he has the utmost confidence in their ability to turn the narrative around.

He knows that Week 1’s loss is currently “their résumé” and that they will have to put in a lot of work to make people believe in them again.

The Browns will have their work cut out for them in Week 2.

They’ll hit the road to square off against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, which looked very solid in their season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Moreover, the fact that the Browns’ defense struggled to be at their best when they were away from home last season should also be a big concern.

Even so, at the end of the day, most of the team’s chances to compete – or not – will most likely hinge on whether Watson can give their offense anything or not.

If that’s not the case, Stefanski should strongly consider turning to Jameis Winston before it’s too late to turn things around.

