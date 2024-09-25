Browns Nation

Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Rodney McLeod Is Confident In Browns’ Playoff Chances Despite Team’s Record

Rodney McLeod #26 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a first quarter pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been favored to win two out of their first three games this season, and yet the franchise has only one win to show for it.

Ironically, the win came in the lone contest Cleveland was not the favorite to win against Jacksonville.

The Browns aren’t the only 1-2 football, however.

Heading into Week 4 action, the NFL has produced 15 teams with 1-2 records, including multiple playoff teams from a season ago.

Seasons will turn around, and some franchises with a losing record heading into the final September weekend will still be playing into the middle of January.

At least that’s how Browns veteran center Rodney McLeod feels about Cleveland’s current opportunity to change its fortunes.

On “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima,” McLeod expressed his confidence in the coaching staff and his teammates turning around the season and making a push for the postseason.

“There are several 1-2 football teams that are out there who I’m sure are going to make the playoffs and end up where they want to be, and I’m confident that we will be one of those teams as well,” McLeod said.

Teams with strong starts are not guaranteed to make the playoffs, McLeod said.

“At the end of the day, just because you start 3-0 doesn’t mean that that’s going to produce a playoff team or even means that you’re going to be a Super Bowl contender team,” McLeod said, adding, “There’s still a lot of ball to be played and a lot to figure out.”

NEXT:  Dan Orlovsky Reveals Browns' Inability To Make 'Simple' Plays
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

