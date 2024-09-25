Dan Orlovsky Reveals Browns’ Inability To Make ‘Simple’ Plays

The Cleveland Browns installed a new offense during the offseason, emphasizing three- and four-receiver sets in a similar offense to one that allowed quarterback Deshaun Watson to showcase his elite skill set in Houston.

Despite the offense having a familiar flavor, Cleveland’s quarterback is struggling to run it through the first three games of 2024.

Former quarterback and current NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky believes the issue is a basic one for the coaching staff to address.

In a film session he shared on X, Orlovsky broke down one play in the Browns’ contest to illustrate his point that Cleveland’s problems stem from the team’s ability to executive basic plays in the new offensive scheme.

“There’s still a struggle in too many cases to operate relatively simple (plays) in Cleveland offensively,” Orlovsky said.

Orlovsky shared a four-receiver run-pass option play from the Browns’ second-to-last drive, pinpointing the fourth-and-one that ended the drive.

With six men crowding the line of scrimmage, Orlovsky believes Watson made the correct read by not handing the ball off in an attempt to run for the first down.

In the film, Orlovsky points out that tight end Jordan Akins ran a flat route, heading to the sideline with his defender being screened from the Akins by wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Akins was open on the play as New York pressed up in man-to-man coverage, and Watson’s eyes appeared to be looking directly at the athlete.

Instead of making the throw, however, Watson decides to run the ball and is sacked before reaching the line of scrimmage, effectively ending the game Orlovsky added.

