Report: Mayfield Has Throwing Session With 2 Receivers

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

Unsure of what his next career move is beyond the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to recover from his January shoulder surgery.

Mayfield has been the subject of trade talk for weeks, but the Browns have yet to find a viable trade partner though Coach Stefanski recently said the team is seeking closure.

In the meantime, he hosted a throwing session in Austin with two free-agent wide receivers.

 

Texas Boys Play Throw And Catch

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network is reporting that Mayfield and fellow Texas natives Cole Beasley and Danny Amendola had a throwing session on Thursday, March 24.

The timetable for recovery was four to six months from his January 19, 2022 surgery so Mayfield appears to be ahead of schedule.

 

Andrew Berry Admits To One Regret With Mayfield

Mayfield has been very quiet though many are talking about him.

Most notably, GM Andrew Berry made a surprising admission at the NFL annual meetings about his interactions with Mayfield.

He regrets that he did not get to communicate directly with Mayfield about the team’s initial meeting with Watson in Houston on March 15.

Berry said:

“If there’s probably one thing that I would regret or kind of go back [and do] differently, when he had been notified that we were one of the teams that Deshaun wanted to meet with, late that Monday night, we set up the visit. I had set up a call for Baker’s representation the following morning. The news got out before I was able to make that call… That’s the one thing I wish I had done a little bit differently. But on the whole, we had been pretty candid in terms of where we stood at the quarterback position really since very early in the offseason.”

There is no turning back for either party.

Both Mayfield and the Browns are eager to move ahead.

The question is not if it happens but when it does.

 

 

