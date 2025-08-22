Roger Goodell Hints At Major Events For Browns’ New Stadium

The massive dome taking shape in Brook Park has captured Cleveland’s attention all summer long.

The $2.4 billion project promises more than just a new stadium for the team.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell added fuel to that excitement this week when he suggested the league could bring premier events to Cleveland’s new venue.

“I hope the draft will be back, and I hope this will be something we’re talking about from a Super Bowl standpoint at sometime in the future,” Goodell said of the Browns’ new stadium, per Brad Stainbrook.

The Haslam Sports Group designed their dome project as a year-round destination. Officials want to attract Super Bowls, major concerts, and other massive events.

Cleveland successfully hosted the NFL Draft in 2021, energizing downtown and proving Cleveland could handle major league events. Now there’s serious talk about chasing even bigger prizes.

Getting those opportunities takes more than wishful thinking, though. Financing discussions continue for the project, and a recent permit issue involving height restrictions has created some buzz.

The project still faces hurdles before breaking ground.

Many believe the long-term benefits would transform Cleveland’s profile. Millions in economic impact and regular spots on the NFL’s event calendar could change how the nation views the city.

For Browns fans, Goodell’s comments provide exactly the kind of endorsement they need as final stadium decisions approach.

