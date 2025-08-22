Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, August 22, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Eric Dickerson Drops Wild Shedeur Sanders Claim

Eric Dickerson Drops Wild Shedeur Sanders Claim

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Eric Dickerson Drops Wild Shedeur Sanders Claim
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

There was a lot of discussion about where Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was destined to land in the 2025 NFL Draft, with many fans and analysts projecting him to go as high as the top five.

His fall to the fifth round became the most intriguing subplot of the draft and left many wondering if everyone’s evaluation of him was completely wrong or if there was something else happening behind the scenes that turned teams off.

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson believes the latter, as he recently said the NFL told teams not to draft him in order to make an example out of him.

“The NFL told teams, ‘Do not draft him. We’re gonna make an example out of him. Somebody called the Browns and said, Don’t do that. Don’t draft him,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson said he had a good source to verify this and that the Browns ultimately defied the league when they selected him with the 144th pick.

It’s a wild claim that would be truly disheartening if it turned out to be true, but it’s unlikely any of us will ever actually know what happened.

Players have come into the NFL with high profiles and Hall of Fame last names before, but Sanders didn’t do anything worthy of being blackballed or to suggest he needed to be made an example of.

He has checked all the boxes since coming to Cleveland and has embraced his role as a backup for the time being, though it appears to be only a matter of time before he gets a crack at being a starter.

Cleveland needs to find out what it has in him prior to the 2026 draft, and hopefully, he can prove his doubters wrong and be this team’s next franchise QB.

NEXT:  Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Browns, Vikings Trade
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation