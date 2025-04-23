Rumored Browns QB Prospect Has A Message For His ‘Naysayers’

The NFL draft is one of the biggest spectacles in the sporting world, watched annually by millions of viewers worldwide.

It’s attracted year-round analysts who spend countless hours dissecting a player’s potential at the next level, predicting whether an individual can make an impact in the NFL.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has been one of the most-discussed prospects in this year’s draft after finishing his career with the Crimson Tide last season.

The quarterback, who is rumored to be a target for the Cleveland Browns, has been described as a “project” in the NFL, someone who could become a potential starter later in his career.

While Milroe explained in his recent comments that he respects those analysts’ thoughts, he has a message for those naysayers who believe he is not an NFL-caliber starter.

“It’s not about proving anybody wrong. It’s about proving myself right … I got to earn that. At some point, I will, 1,000 percent. I’m going to pop it,” Milroe said.

The prospect has experienced naysayers throughout his college career despite leading the Crimson Tide to the college playoffs in 2023.

Milroe even started a clothing line while he was at Alabama that addressed detractors, calling the brand LANK: Let A Naysayer Know.

He’s shown his talent throughout the past two years with the Crimson Tide, throwing for more than 5,600 yards and 39 touchdowns as the team’s starter.

The quarterback also rushed for more than 1,250 yards and 32 scores, showing he’s a capable runner who can evade would-be tacklers.

Cleveland is considered the favorite to land Milroe’s services, and multiple analysts are suggesting he’ll be taken with the Browns’ No. 33 pick in the second round.

