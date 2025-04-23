Mike Mayock Reveals His Choice For Browns’ Pick At No. 2

Nearly every mock draft has pointed to Miami quarterback Cam Ward being the Tennessee Titans’ selection with the No. 1 pick on Thursday.

While analysts believe there’s no mystery about who the Titans will take, those same individuals cannot agree about who the Cleveland Browns will take with the following pick.

The Browns have been linked to two players throughout the offseason, with analysts debating whether Cleveland should take Penn State defender Abdul Carter or Colorado two-way threat Travis Hunter.

Analyst Mike Mayock believes the Browns have a clear choice with their first-round selection.

Mayock revealed his belief, naming Hunter as the player he believes Cleveland will select with the No. 2 overall selection.

“I’d be in the Travis Hunter boat. Listen, he’s the best corner in this draft. And other people say he’s the best wideout in the draft,” Mayock said.

The analyst noted that while watching game film of Hunter, he was impressed that he played the entire game on both sides of the football.

Mayock noted that Hunter played up to 150 snaps in a college game, a sharp contrast to the estimated 65 snaps he would play in an NFL game as a starting cornerback.

Hunter’s conditioning is “off the charts,” Mayock said.

The analyst concluded that Hunter’s ability to be seen as a starting-level offensive and defensive player makes him a “special kid” capable of making an impact in the NFL.

NEXT:

Report: Browns In Trade Talks About No. 2 Pick