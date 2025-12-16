Rumored Browns QB Prospect Makes A Decision About His Future

The Cleveland Browns may have to wait for a little longer to get their quarterback of the future. At least, that will be the case if they want Arch Manning – as they should. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the heir of the Manning throne will return to Texas for another season.

This was expected after a somewhat disappointing campaign.

“Texas QB Arch Manning will return to school for the 2026 season,” Schefter posted on X.

Texas QB Arch Manning will return to school for the 2026 season. Story via @aadelsonESPN:https://t.co/B5vUnspiNU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 16, 2025

Manning was projected to be the undisputed No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Most experts agreed that, even though he struggled earlier this season, he would probably still go No. 1 if he decided to declare this season.

The young signal caller, however, doesn’t seem to be in a rush, and that might be the right decision. Money shouldn’t be a factor for Manning, and even more so in the NIL era.

He got off to a slow start to the season, but bounced back in a big way and closed the year on a high note. The talent and potential are most definitely there, but he will clearly benefit from some more time to develop.

Archie Manning, his grandfather, had already hinted at this decision. Also, it’s not like this would be the first time the Mannings have tried to handpick their preferred destination. The Browns may not have their quarterback of the future on the roster, but hopefully, they won’t be in a position to take the No. 1 pick next season.

If that’s the case, then getting the younger Manning should be at the top of their priority list.

