Browns Rookies Are On Pace To Make NFL History

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had a good season. Once again, Kevin Stefanski’s team will most likely finish the campaign with three wins, and there’s just no way that’s acceptable.

That being said, it hasn’t all been bad. At least, this team has seemed to have found several building blocks for its future. The rookie class has been pretty spectacular, up to the point where they might end up being historically great.

In fact, as pointed out by Mike Lucas on X, they’re on pace to do something that hasn’t been done in nearly six decades:

“The Browns are on pace to become just the 2nd team in the Super Bowl Era to have their leader in pass attempts, carries & receptions all be rookies. The 1st was the 1968 Bills,” Lucas posted on X.

On top of the offense, the Browns’ defense has also found some great rookie additions. From Mason Graham shutting down the interior of the defensive line to make room for Myles Garrett to Carson Schwesinger looking like the second coming of Luke Kuechly, their defensive rookies have also been studs.

On offense, Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins look like the real deal, and Isaiah Bond is showing signs of life. The quarterback situation is still a major question, as both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have struggled mightily and rank near the bottom of the league in most advanced categories, but there’s still a chance that one of them will turn out to be good. It took him much more time than it should’ve, but GM Andrew Berry finally did a good job in the NFL Draft.

Whether that should be enough for him to keep his job, that’s a different story.

NEXT:

Kurt Warner Notes What He Saw From Shedeur Sanders In Sunday's Loss