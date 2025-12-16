Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, December 16, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Rookies Are On Pace To Make NFL History

Browns Rookies Are On Pace To Make NFL History

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Rookies Are On Pace To Make NFL History
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns haven’t had a good season. Once again, Kevin Stefanski’s team will most likely finish the campaign with three wins, and there’s just no way that’s acceptable.

That being said, it hasn’t all been bad. At least, this team has seemed to have found several building blocks for its future. The rookie class has been pretty spectacular, up to the point where they might end up being historically great.

In fact, as pointed out by Mike Lucas on X, they’re on pace to do something that hasn’t been done in nearly six decades:

“The Browns are on pace to become just the 2nd team in the Super Bowl Era to have their leader in pass attempts, carries & receptions all be rookies. The 1st was the 1968 Bills,” Lucas posted on X.

On top of the offense, the Browns’ defense has also found some great rookie additions. From Mason Graham shutting down the interior of the defensive line to make room for Myles Garrett to Carson Schwesinger looking like the second coming of Luke Kuechly, their defensive rookies have also been studs.

On offense, Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins look like the real deal, and Isaiah Bond is showing signs of life. The quarterback situation is still a major question, as both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have struggled mightily and rank near the bottom of the league in most advanced categories, but there’s still a chance that one of them will turn out to be good. It took him much more time than it should’ve, but GM Andrew Berry finally did a good job in the NFL Draft.

Whether that should be enough for him to keep his job, that’s a different story.

NEXT:  Kurt Warner Notes What He Saw From Shedeur Sanders In Sunday's Loss
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: D'Marco Jackson #48 of the Chicago Bears pulls down an interception over Grant Delpit #9 and Tyson Campbell #7 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Analyst Raises Alarming Concern About Browns Defense
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Analyst Reveals Worrisome Stats About Shedeur Sanders
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 18: Chomps mascot of the Cleveland Browns against the Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 18, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. Broncos defeated Browns 26-23.
Rumored Browns QB Prospect Makes A Decision About His Future
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Kurt Warner attends DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kurt Warner Notes What He Saw From Shedeur Sanders In Sunday’s Loss
BEREA, OHIO - JUNE 12: Head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam of the Cleveland Browns at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 12, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.
Insider Believes Browns Will Make Big Coaching Move
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 14: D'Marco Jackson #48 of the Chicago Bears pulls down an interception over Grant Delpit #9 and Tyson Campbell #7 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Soldier Field on December 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.
Browns Insider Reveals Troublesome Player Observation During Bears Loss
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation