Browns Nation

Sunday, February 2, 2025
Rumored Browns WR Prospect Drawing Comparisions To Puka Nacua

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have many needs after going 3-14 last season, many of which are on offense.

The team averaged just 15.2 points per game this past season, the worst in the NFL.

One key area of need is wide receiver, as the team has few options outside of Jerry Jeudy.

One analyst believes the team should be interested in one rising prospect in the draft.

Draft analyst John Vogel recently appeared on The Sick Podcast with Andy McNamara and said, “He’s definitely made a statement this week” when speaking about TCU’s Jack Bech, also noting, “I think he’s drawn a lot of comparisons this week to Puka Nacua.”

Bech had a breakout year in 2024 for the Horned Frogs and caught 62 passes for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns before catching a walk-off touchdown to win the Senior Bowl this week.

He is 6’2″ and 215 pounds, with strong hands and solid route-running ability.

He would be a valuable addition to any team, and his Senior Bowl performance could move him up the draft boards quite a bit.

The Browns have plenty of picks if they like what they see, and with Elijah Moore hitting free agency, the WR2 spot will be wide open for a potential rookie to come in and take the job just like Nacua did with the Los Angeles Rams a couple of years ago.

Bech was one of the most intriguing prospects at the Senior Bowl, and it will be interesting to see how much his performance helped his draft stock.

Browns Nation