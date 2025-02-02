Analyst Names 1 Free Agent Browns Should Re-Sign

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 offseason with more questions than answers.

They will have several veterans hitting free agency, but not many of them were impactful players last season.

Among the key players who might depart the team in the offseason are left tackle Jedrick Willis, quarterback Jameis Winston, running back Nick Chubb, linebacker Devin Bush, and wide receiver Elijah Moore.

With that in mind, the panel from “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” debated whether the Browns should look to bring one of them back.

Ultimately, they decided that they should consider bringing Nick Chubb back onto the team, even if it was primarily for the emotional attachment associated with that decision.

“It’s Nick Chubb for me,” Jason Lloyd said.

With Chubb one year removed from a career-altering injury, he might be able to bounce back and get closer to his former self in 2025.

Of course, that’s also a big risk.

Once considered the best running back in the game, Chubb isn’t getting any younger.

As such, he’s more than likely to decline sooner rather than later.

Sure, the offensive line injuries didn’t help him at all in 2024, but it still felt like he had lost a step.

If the Browns intend to bring Chubb back, which they should, given his fan-favorite status and everything he’s done for the team, they will most likely do so with an incentives-based contract.

Hopefully, he’ll be closer to the superstar he once was.

