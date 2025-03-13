Russell Wilson’s Old Video With Jerry Jeudy Resurfaces Amid Browns Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have many questions to answer before the 2025 NFL season, with the most pressing regarding the quarterback position.

The rumor mill has been running rampant over the past few weeks for this team, as there have been mixed opinions and reports about what’s going to happen.

Russell Wilson’s scheduled meeting with the team on Thursday has raised some eyebrows, but with the team wanting to find a solution at this important position, they’re leaving no stone unturned.

It’s unclear how interested the team is in Wilson at this time, but a recent video surfaced that could point to Wilson wanting to join the team due to familiarity with Jerry Jeudy.

As Browns fan “oninja2011” shared on X, Wilson and Jeudy spent some time together in the offseason leading up to the 2022 campaign, which helped this duo get acclimated when they played for the Denver Broncos together.

A relationship with Jeudy by itself might not be enough to convince Wilson to join the team, but it can’t hurt.

Jeudy is a receiver with plenty of upside, and if the Browns add other strong pass-catchers for Wilson or another quarterback, it could become much more appealing for quarterbacks to want to come to this team.

The Browns need a massive overhaul at several positions, and adding a player like Wilson could be a strong step in the right direction.

He does have other planned meetings on the horizon, so the Browns will have to be compelling in this meeting to have a chance of signing him.

NEXT:

Dan Orlovsky Urges Browns To Make 2 Big Moves