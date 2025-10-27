Wyatt Teller Calls Out Browns For Offensive Approach

The Cleveland Browns have a well-documented struggle at the quarterback position.

The list of quarterbacks they’ve had start a game since 1999 is too long to list, but for one reason or another, they haven’t found stability in this area.

Knowing this about the team’s history, the front office decided to select two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, hoping that one of them would pan out.

Shedeur Sanders hasn’t gotten any opportunities yet, but Dillon Gabriel has played in several games to this point, providing mixed results on the stat sheet.

His teammates believe he’s being asked to do too much, evidenced by RG Wyatt Teller’s recent comments on 92.3’s “The Fan.”

“I love him. I think he’s a great QB. We can’t ask him to dropback 70-80% of the time because that’s a lot on him. That’s a lot on anyone,” Teller said.

Teller seemingly believes that Gabriel is the right man for the job, at least this season, but recognizes that he’s being asked to do too much.

It’s hard enough for rookie quarterbacks to succeed at the next level, and if they’re not getting adequate help from others, it’s that much more difficult.

Gabriel does have an ability to scramble and take off on the run, which helps in situations where the pocket collapses, but he can only do that so often.

If Teller and his teammates can figure things out, Gabriel should be in a much better position moving forward, hopefully proving to the organization that he can be their starter for the remainder of 2025 and for the foreseeable future.

