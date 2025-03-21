The Cleveland Browns entered this offseason with more than two dozen free agents from last year’s squad.

Cleveland re-signed some of those players at the start of the free agency process while the Browns looked elsewhere to fill some voids in their current roster.

One of the players Cleveland did not re-sign has found a new home for the 2025 NFL regular season.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Friday that former Browns safety D’Anthony Bell will play for an NFC West franchise this fall.

“Sources: The Seahawks are signing former Browns safety and special teams ace D’Anthony Bell to a one-year deal. The special teams standout drew interest from multiple teams, but chose Seattle for the opportunity to also get on the field with their 3-safety sets,” Schultz said.

Sources: The #Seahawks are signing former #Browns safety and special teams ace D'Anthony Bell to a one-year deal. The special teams standout drew interest from multiple teams, but chose Seattle for the opportunity to also get on the field with their 3-safety sets. pic.twitter.com/JbDOLaW5qp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 21, 2025

Bell was considered an undervalued free agent this season after playing for Cleveland the past three years.

The 6-foot-1 safety played in 50 games since 2022, recording 61 tackles and two interceptions during that span.

His primary value for the Browns was with his role on the special teams unit after he recorded over 1,000 snaps for this group.

Seattle’s newest player also logged nearly 400 snaps on defense during the past three seasons, and Schultz indicated Bell would play a larger role for the Seahawks’ defensive squad in 2025.

Cleveland has focused most of their moves during the past month on the defensive side.

The Browns’ free agent acquisitions were highlighted by defensive tackle Maliek Collins and linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka this offseason while re-signing linebacker Devin Bush.

To make room for these players, Cleveland terminated contracts with safety Juan Thornhill and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Avoid 1 QB Prospect