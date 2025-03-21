Browns Urged To Avoid 1 QB Prospect

The 2024 NFL Draft class for quarterbacks was among the deepest in league history as six prospects were taken among the first dozen picks.

That’s not the case for this year’s draft, however.

Analysts have two individuals considered as first-round locks in this incoming quarterback class with as many as 10 more players being drafted throughout the entire seven-round process.

The Browns are expected to be among the franchises that will take a quarterback during the draft as Cleveland has only one healthy player for this position on their roster.

While analysts have not come to a consensus on which quarterback Cleveland will target, fans and analysts alike seemingly agree about prospects the Browns should avoid.

Analyst Emmett Golden is among the individuals suggesting the franchise should avoid one prospect in this year’s class, revealing his feelings about Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.

“I do not want Jalen Milroe. Listen, if he’s the second quarterback you take, I’m cool with it. If that’s the plan, I’d be disappointed in the moment … I feel like he is a project. If I’m going to draft a project, I want the instructions to be very clear,” Golden said.

Who's the player you don't want the Browns to draft? pic.twitter.com/YWJABKqhAm — Emmett Golden (@egoldie80) March 21, 2025

Milroe has been linked to the Browns after his former offensive coordinator – Tommy Rees – was promoted to the same position for Cleveland this offseason.

Rees spent one season with Milroe in 2023 before the coach accepted a job with the Browns in 2024.

With Rees guiding the Crimson Tide’s offense, Milroe completed nearly 66 percent of his passes for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Milroe also added 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns during his junior season with Alabama.

