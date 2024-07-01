Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, July 1, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Second Site Rumored For Possible New Stadium

Second Site Rumored For Possible New Stadium

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns Stadium
(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

 

With their current lease at Cleveland Browns Stadium set to expire after the 2028 season, the Browns organization has presented multiple city and state lawmakers with plans to either renovate the existing facility or build a new domed stadium.

Although Brook Park has been the only location discussed for potential development, is a second site an option to build the new facility?

According to a transportation blog, a new option – and a second potential site – is rumored to be available for the Browns.

NEOtrans Blog – a website dedicated to covering real estate development and construction in northeast Ohio – covered the potential closure of Burke Lakefront Airport as a second site the Cleveland football franchise could convert into a new stadium.

The airport closure has roadblocks to making this a quick solution for the time-crunched Browns, however.

According to the article, Burke serves as a backup to Cleveland Hopkins International and is the only one within the geographical area that has a runway length, tarmac area, hanger spaces, and terminal spaces to serve as a reliever airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires airports like Hopkins International to have such a backup, and Burke’s closure would require another nearby airport to upgrade its facilities, meaning this project could take over a decade to complete.

Burke is on a 450-acre land plot, and the city has looked at developing the airport for residential and business purposes.

The Browns have asked for either the renovation or new construction options to be partially publicly funded, meaning that taxpayers would be on the hook for as much as $1.2 billion in subsidies.

NEXT:  Darius Slay Makes Strong Statement About Browns Athlete
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 26: Darius Slay #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field on November 26, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Darius Slay Makes Strong Statement About Browns Athlete

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 24: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Browns Offensive Changes Will Benefit Deshaun Watson

6 hours ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 23: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jack Conklin #78 after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jack Conklin Makes Bold Statement About Return

1 day ago

Baylor Bears walks off the field following Baylors 42-7 win over Texas State at McLane Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Waco,

Browns Draft Pick Could Be Surprising 53-Man Roster Casualty

1 day ago

browns helmet

Browns Veteran WR Needs Strong Training Camp Performance

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions in the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Update Targets Early-Season Action As Goal

1 day ago

Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

3 Browns DTs Rumored To Be On Trading Block

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Identifies 1 Position Where Depth Chart Is Not Set

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Analyst Suggest Browns WR Corp Could Be Among NFL's Best

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns work out without fans during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

AP Report Makes Case Against Building New Stadium

2 days ago

Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Browns Defender Earned Highest Pro Football Reference Rank

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Believes Super Bowl Appearance A Minimum For Browns

3 days ago

browns fans holding up a defense sign

Browns Defensive Line Earns Intriguing Rank

3 days ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Browns Could Trade 1 QB This Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Shares Video Throwing To 1 Legendary Receiver

4 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 20, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb's Return Date Could Determine RB Room Cuts

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Analyst Teases Dawand Jones Will Start Over 1 Veteran OL

4 days ago

Michael Woods II #12 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after the Cleveland Browns scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Former Draft Pick Could Be Left Off 53-Man Roster

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Insider Dispels Age As A Factor For Amari Cooper Extension

5 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after deflecting a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes A Bold Statement About Martin Emerson

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Analyst Makes A Bold Statement About Browns' Season

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Gives Honest Answer In Viral Video

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pro Football Talk Shares Curious Browns Pre-Camp Rank

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns Should Focus On Re-Signing 1 Defender Before Training Camp

6 days ago

Browns Nation