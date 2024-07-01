Darius Slay Makes Strong Statement About Browns Athlete

The Cleveland Browns face a conundrum this offseason with wide receiver Amari Cooper’s holdout as the wide receiver seeks a contract extension beyond this season.

At 30 years old, Cooper is nearing the latter stages of an illustrious career as the veteran wide enters his 10th NFL season in 2024.

Yet Cooper remains one of the elite wide receiver talents in the NFL as he has six 1,000-yard seasons to his credit, and asking for a multi-year extension above his current $20 million per season figure is the going rate for top-end talents.

Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay is certainly behind Cooper in his current situation.

On this week’s “Green Light with Chris Long” Podcast, Slay said that Cooper deserves the contract extension as he is one of the most underappreciated talents in the NFL.

“I really be thinking he’s the most unappreciated receiver in the league,” Slay said of Cooper.

Slay said that people “sleep on” Cooper despite how dominant the athlete is.

The cornerback was complimentary of Cooper’s ability, saying that the wide receiver “has a true route tree as (he) can run all the routes.”

Cooper is a rare talent that does not just use his size or speed to overwhelm opponents, relying on his ability to attack the ball off the line of scrimmage, Slay said.

Slay concluded his thoughts by bringing up Cooper’s holdout with the Browns, and the corner told podcast host Chris Long that Cleveland needs to “pay that man that money.”

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Offensive Changes Will Benefit Deshaun Watson