Shannon Sharpe Says Browns Should Consider Trading All But 3 Players

The Cleveland Browns have been searching for an identity all season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Things have gone well for them on defense, for the most part, but the offense has been inconsistent at best.

Fans have been clamoring for some changes, especially in the coaching room. It seems like an inevitability that Kevin Stefanski will get fired, given how the team has played.

While Stefanski has been in the hot seat all year and is often the No. 1 thing fans believe needs to be changed about this team, he’s not the only aspect that needs fixing.

Shannon Sharpe talked about this in a recent YouTube video of his podcast, “Nightcap,” where he mentioned what the Browns should do.

“You need a quarterback. So you might as well clean out everything. Everything must go. Fannin Jr, Myles Garrett, and Denzel Ward. Anything else you can make me an offer,” Sharpe said.

Harold Fannin Jr. has looked the part in his rookie campaign, a pass-catcher who could be a part of the Browns’ offensive framework for the foreseeable future. Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward are two defensive staples that aren’t going anywhere, and they should be the cornerstones of this defense moving forward.

Sharpe did miss out on a few other rookies who have been standouts this year, including Carson Schwesinger, Mason Graham, and Quinshon Judkins. All three of those players should be added to this list, but his idea is on the right track.

The Browns need to make a lot of changes if they’re going to be competitive in their own division, let alone the AFC as a whole.

If they’re unwilling to move on from some of their fringe players, players who aren’t going to help them get to the next level, this team could find itself in a familiar rut until they can make the proper changes.

