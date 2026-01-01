Browns Nation

Login / Subscribe

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Thursday, January 1, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Deshaun Watson Sends Message Ahead Of Browns’ Finale

Deshaun Watson Sends Message Ahead Of Browns’ Finale

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Deshaun Watson Sends Message Ahead Of Browns’ Finale
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are preparing to close the book on a disappointing season.  Injuries and inconsistency have defined much of the year, as they will end the season winning no more than five games.  Even with the focus shifting toward the future, one player has still managed to draw attention for himself ahead of Sunday’s game.

That voice belongs to Deshaun Watson.

Watson shared a post on social media that showed him standing confidently with the caption, “Small steps, everyday, leads to big changes. Stay consistent. MoreGLORY2026.”

His post feels like an attempt to reenter the conversation at a moment when decisions are about to be made.

Watson will not play in Sunday’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has spent the entire season on the physically unable to perform list while continuing his rehab process. The Browns opened up his practice window for a possible return in December but chose not to activate him.

He has remained mostly out of sight during the season, rehabbing away from the team while the Browns have cycled through quarterbacks and searched for answers.

Sunday’s game will be about younger players and evaluations. But Watson is still trying to make his presence felt, even from the sideline.

As the season ends and the offseason begins, the Browns will face difficult decisions. Watson’s future is one of them.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Is Suddenly Dealing With An Injury
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. As a freelance sports journalist being born and raised in Ohio, I understand the Cleveland Browns fan [...]

Browns Nation