Deshaun Watson Sends Message Ahead Of Browns’ Finale

The Cleveland Browns are preparing to close the book on a disappointing season. Injuries and inconsistency have defined much of the year, as they will end the season winning no more than five games. Even with the focus shifting toward the future, one player has still managed to draw attention for himself ahead of Sunday’s game.

That voice belongs to Deshaun Watson.

Watson shared a post on social media that showed him standing confidently with the caption, “Small steps, everyday, leads to big changes. Stay consistent. MoreGLORY2026.”

His post feels like an attempt to reenter the conversation at a moment when decisions are about to be made.

Watson will not play in Sunday’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. He has spent the entire season on the physically unable to perform list while continuing his rehab process. The Browns opened up his practice window for a possible return in December but chose not to activate him.

He has remained mostly out of sight during the season, rehabbing away from the team while the Browns have cycled through quarterbacks and searched for answers.

Sunday’s game will be about younger players and evaluations. But Watson is still trying to make his presence felt, even from the sideline.

As the season ends and the offseason begins, the Browns will face difficult decisions. Watson’s future is one of them.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Is Suddenly Dealing With An Injury