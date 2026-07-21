Hanford Dixon Defends Shedeur Sanders Against Recent Criticism

Rex Ryan recently made waves when he publicly lambasted Shedeur Sanders and his off-field behavior. Sanders shared images from a photo shoot, and Ryan wasn’t a big fan of that, suggesting that his head wasn’t in the right place before the new season kicks off. Speaking to BIGPLAY Cleveland, former player Hanford Dixon commented on Sanders and what he does when he’s not playing.

Although he understands where Ryan is coming from, Dixon defended Sanders, saying the only thing that truly matters is how a player performs on the field.

“All we cared about when I played is how you perform on the field. I mean, personally, I didn’t give a goddamn what you did after the game, what you did before the game, as long as when the game starts, if you do what you’re supposed to do, you perform at a high level. That’s all we cared about. I understand Rex [Ryan]’s point of view and where he’s coming from with this whole thing,” Dixon said.

"All we cared about when I played is how you perform on the field. I mean, personally, I didn't give a goddamn what you did, after the game."@HanfordDixon29 LOVES how Shedeur Sanders carries himself pic.twitter.com/03VHXmxnlB — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) July 20, 2026

It’s not surprising to see pushback from Ryan, considering much of his broadcasting career has been about his hot takes and opinions. Plus, he’s a former NFL coach, which means he is all about staying laser-focused on the team at large and ensuring that they win. His mindset is all about the game, whereas many players also want to focus on their careers outside of the NFL season.

Dixon has experience playing in the league, and he knows that what matters most is how someone conducts themselves during the four quarters of a game. Sanders could spend his off-time having photo shoots or taking vacations or releasing music, and that doesn’t mean he won’t be a great quarterback.

Still, some fans are slightly nervous about how Sanders has spent his offseason, because they are eager to see him improve in the new year. They feel he had promise during his rookie campaign, but they wish to see him reach a new level in 2026.

They worry that isn’t possible unless all his spare time is spent working on his game. In a few months, Sanders will attempt to prove that photo shoots, music releases, and downtime during the offseason don’t impact a player’s abilities.

Until then, analysts like Ryan and Dixon will share their opinions.

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Video Shows Shedeur Sanders Putting In Offseason Work