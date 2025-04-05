Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest About Possibly Being Drafted By Browns

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which means they could end up with a player who could turn around the franchise.

But the question is, which position will they address using that pick?

Some feel they could take Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a somewhat polarizing player because of his swagger and the fact that his father is Deion Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders recently was asked by beat writer Mary Kay Cabot how he’d feel if the Browns drafted him.

“It don’t matter where I go. … I know the influence I have on society and on culture. So, wherever I go it’s definitely gonna be improvement than what it was before I got there,” Sanders said.

I asked Shedeur Sanders how he’d like to be drafted by the #Browns: pic.twitter.com/2ItN9dnNXa — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 4, 2025

Shedeur Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 74 percent of his pass attempts last season, and in four college seasons, he had a 70.1 percent completion rate.

He isn’t the most impressive athlete, nor is he a dual-threat quarterback, but he has the type of accuracy and precision, especially on short to intermediate passes, that could make him a star in the NFL.

Cleveland badly needs a starting-level quarterback moving forward.

Deshaun Watson is recovering from the torn Achilles he suffered last season and may never play another snap for the Browns, and Kenny Pickett is currently slated to be their QB1.

Despite that depth chart, many people feel the Browns will instead use the No. 2 pick on edge rusher Abdul Carter or two-way star Travis Hunter instead of taking a chance on Sanders.

