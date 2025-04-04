Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, April 4, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Calls For Giants To Cut Jameis Winston After Goodbye Letter To Browns

Analyst Calls For Giants To Cut Jameis Winston After Goodbye Letter To Browns

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Calls For Giants To Cut Jameis Winston After Goodbye Letter To Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns parted with veteran Jameis Winston, choosing to look elsewhere for a starting quarterback.

Despite the Browns severing ties with him, Winston appears to have no hard feelings.

Winston penned a heartfelt goodbye letter to fans, thanking the organization and its followers for an incredible run last season.

One line in particular isn’t sitting well with the New York media, however.

After Winston mentioned the “iconic snow game,” when he led Cleveland to a victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers, radio host Shaun Morash called for swift action, as the quarterback’s praise for the memory comes at the expense of one of his future teammates with the New York Giants.

“He puts it in there because he knows anybody reading that, there’s going to be light bulbs going off in people’s heads that he beat Russell Wilson head-to-head. … This guy is an unintentional cancer. Cut him today!” Morash said on WFAN, via Grant Puskar.

Morash bashed Winston, wondering aloud if the Giants brought him in to throw interceptions and pick-sixes instead of competing for New York’s starting job.

Winston signed his contract with the Giants before they added Wilson, but he waited a couple of weeks to release this letter to fans.

Wilson is expected to become the starter for New York, but Winston is expected to compete for playing time.

New York added the two veteran quarterbacks and could be eyeing additional help at the position in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Giants, who hold the No. 3 overall pick, could select Shedeur Sanders if the Browns pass on him at No. 2.

NEXT:  Browns Predicted To Land Top DE Prospect In Latest 2025 Mock Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation