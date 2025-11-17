Shedeur Sanders Had Classy Response To Fan Love He’s Getting

The Cleveland Browns finally got to see Shedeur Sanders take the field. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a planned decision.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel left their Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens to be evaluated for a concussion, and Sanders was forced into action.

Sanders didn’t need much time to show why head coach Kevin Stefanski was so reluctant to play him. Even so, the rookie got honest about the fans cheering for him.

“I’m extremely thankful. Let me say this: When Dillon’s out there playing, I appreciate the fans (cheering for me), but I’m a good person, so I don’t really like him not feeling comfortable and confident. It puts everything in a tough spot. It’s not helping the team. That could be taken as a distraction, even though I’m not doing nothing, but I’m thankful for the support and everybody out there that believes,” Sanders said.

Browns Face Tough QB Questions As Gabriel Remains the Starter

Granted, Gabriel hasn’t looked good this season, but he’s still the Browns’ starting quarterback. If Sanders deserves some slack for being a rookie, then so does Gabriel. Gabriel has always seemed to be treated differently, with everybody talking about his backup instead.

Of course, Gabriel doesn’t seem to have the potential or physical traits to be a starting-caliber NFL quarterback, and Sanders might. Yet, it became clear that he’s still a ways away from being ready to play weekly, completing just four of 16 pass attempts in the loss.

Stefanski confirmed that Gabriel will start if he’s cleared to play in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. After watching Sanders, it might be the right decision. Whatever the case, one thing’s for sure: The Browns need to find a quarterback for their future in the 2026 NFL Draft.

