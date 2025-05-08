Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, May 8, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Shedeur Sanders Had Kind Gesture For Fans In Cleveland

Shedeur Sanders Had Kind Gesture For Fans In Cleveland

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Shedeur Sanders Had Kind Gesture For Fans In Cleveland
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images for ONIT)

 

The Cleveland Browns rolled the dice on Shedeur Sanders.

That made sense from a value perspective, as he was available in the fifth round after being projected as a top-ten pick for most of the pre-draft process.

However, some of the concerns that caused him to slip were still there.

Even so, as much as people have talked about the negative, it’s only right that we highlight the positive as well.

With that in mind, Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports showed a now-viral clip of Sanders paying a surprise visit to some high school kids who watched him work out last week.

Per Schultz, the kids asked him to go visit them in high school one day, and he delivered.

There have been plenty of stories about Sanders’ apparently brash or arrogant demeanor, up to the point where he reportedly showed up unprepared for multiple interviews and was actually mad when the teams called him out for that.

Then again, there’s never just one side of a person.

No one thought Sanders would slip so badly in the NFL Draft, and that might be a humbling experience.

There’s no harm in wanting to do things your own way, but his camp clearly misread the room, and perhaps he would’ve benefited from having an agent or following a more traditional path.

Now, he’s going to have to earn everything, and while it’s going to be more difficult, it seems like he got off on the right foot.

NEXT:  Browns DT Shows Off Insane Strength In Workout Video
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation