Shedeur Sanders Had Kind Gesture For Fans In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns rolled the dice on Shedeur Sanders.

That made sense from a value perspective, as he was available in the fifth round after being projected as a top-ten pick for most of the pre-draft process.

However, some of the concerns that caused him to slip were still there.

Even so, as much as people have talked about the negative, it’s only right that we highlight the positive as well.

With that in mind, Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports showed a now-viral clip of Sanders paying a surprise visit to some high school kids who watched him work out last week.

Several teenage #Browns’ fans watched Shedeur Sanders workout last week — then asked if he would come visit them at school. Shedeur pulled up today to surprise them and their reactions say it all. Love this! 🫡❤️ (via @Hboog32) pic.twitter.com/3HPJhMlEFj — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 8, 2025

Per Schultz, the kids asked him to go visit them in high school one day, and he delivered.

There have been plenty of stories about Sanders’ apparently brash or arrogant demeanor, up to the point where he reportedly showed up unprepared for multiple interviews and was actually mad when the teams called him out for that.

Then again, there’s never just one side of a person.

No one thought Sanders would slip so badly in the NFL Draft, and that might be a humbling experience.

There’s no harm in wanting to do things your own way, but his camp clearly misread the room, and perhaps he would’ve benefited from having an agent or following a more traditional path.

Now, he’s going to have to earn everything, and while it’s going to be more difficult, it seems like he got off on the right foot.

