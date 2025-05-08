Browns DT Shows Off Insane Strength In Workout Video

It goes without saying that you have to be an otherworldly strong individual to be an NFL player.

That’s even more true if you’re a lineman.

Then again, even by those standards, what Jowon Briggs just did was impressive.

As shown by the Browns on X, Briggs was just casually lifting 180-pound dumbbells.

Hopefully, this will motivate everybody else in that room to hit the weights and get the job done as well.

Briggs will be a rotational piece at defensive tackle behind incumbent starter Maliek Collins, but he will have to stay ready and continue to prepare as if he were going to be a starter.

This is the most physical sport on Earth, and everybody’s always one injury away from becoming a starter.

Of course, all eyes are on Mason Graham right now, and rightfully so.

The No. 5 pick is also a physical specimen, and he’s expected to make a huge impact right out of the gate, especially against the run.

Pairing him with Myles Garrett on the defensive line was a mouth-watering thought for Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz, and the Browns will now have one of the toughest tandems in the league.

Graham doesn’t need to bulk up that much.

But if he’s looking to add a little more muscle and get even stronger, it seems like he already knows who to call for some pointers and protein shakes.

