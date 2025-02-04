Shedeur Sanders Has 1-Word Reaction To Protesting Browns Fans

The streets outside the Cleveland Browns’ facility erupted with chants of “Save Us, Shedeur!” on Monday night as passionate fans gathered in protest.

This emotional display was sparked by star defensive end Myles Garrett’s shocking trade request.

Sanders himself acknowledged the demonstration with a single word, retweeting the clip of the fans and using the word “Legendary.”

The moment gained further traction when his brother, Deion Sanders Jr., took to X with an enthusiastic “Cleveland has spoken!”

Cleveland Has Spoken! pic.twitter.com/SuYyniwYxb — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) February 4, 2025

The Browns have already shown interest, meeting with Sanders at the Shrine Bowl, where GM Andrew Berry expressed considerable admiration for the Colorado quarterback.

As uncertainty swirls around Garrett’s future, the calls for Sanders to don the brown and orange grow louder by the day.

His impressive college campaign, leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record while amassing 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions, has only fueled the excitement.

Draft analysts project Sanders as a first-round talent, with many suggesting he could land within the top five selections.

Holding the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, the Browns find themselves perfectly positioned to potentially secure their quarterback of the future.

As the franchise stands at a crossroads, the passionate display from Cleveland’s faithful sends a clear message about who they want leading their team into the next chapter.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Minimum That Browns Should Accept In Myles Garrett Trade