Insider Reveals Minimum That Browns Should Accept In Myles Garrett Trade

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly getting ready to play hardball.

Myles Garrett has made it abundantly clear that he no longer wants to be in Cleveland, yet the team has no plans to trade him.

Of course, that could also be them just trying to drive his trade value up.

GM Andrew Berry wouldn’t be doing his job if he didn’t at least listen to some offers for the future Hall of Famer.

With that in mind, Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer asked Browns insider Tony Grossi the bare minimum the Browns should accept for their superstar.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi argued that the Browns shouldn’t take less than two first-round picks and a player who could start right away for them.

What's the ABSOLUTE minimum that the Browns should accept in return for Myles Garrett? @TonyGrossi shares his thoughts… pic.twitter.com/PL6wt5Acys — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 4, 2025

If they don’t get that player, he thinks they would also need to get some middle-round picks.

Truth be told, that seems too little for the best defensive player in the league, especially considering that he’s still in his prime and will be eligible to sign a contract extension with the team that trades for him.

Berry hasn’t always done well in the NFL Draft, but he’s usually gotten some decent value in his trades.

The Browns claim they won’t move Garrett, but this is the perfect opportunity to finally acquire some young talent and build for the future.

Sooner or later, they will have to pull the plug.

