© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, December 14, 2025
Shedeur Sanders Has Honest Admission About His Performance On Sunday

Jimmy Swartz
By
Shedeur Sanders Has Honest Admission About His Performance On Sunday
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders was a hot topic around the NFL leading up to the Cleveland Browns’ Sunday game against the Chicago Bears. Coming off the best game of his young career, in which he threw for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns, fans were eager to see how he would follow that up against a tough Bears defense.

Unfortunately, it turned out to be a tough day for Sanders and the entire team. The Bears dominated the Browns in all phases of the game, applying heavy pressure on Sanders throughout the game. According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, Chicago pressured Sanders more than any other quarterback the team had this season.

“From ESPN Research: The Bears pressured Shedeur Sanders on 20 of his 42 dropbacks (48%), their highest pressure percentage in a game this season. Chicago entered ranked 31st in the NFL with a 24% pressure percentage on the season,” Oyefusi wrote.

He followed that up by showing that Sanders went 13-of-22 for 95 yards with two interceptions under no pressure. Under pressure, he was 5-of-13 for 82 yards with one interception.

After the game, Sanders was asked how he felt about his performance, and he admitted he would like a lot of plays back.

“I would like to have the majority of plays back for sure. They did a good job.  Shoutout to their defensive coordinator. They did a lot of great stuff,” Sanders said.

A common approach against rookie quarterbacks is to bring pressure, and plenty of it. Sanders, however, is dealing with an especially difficult situation, as the Browns are missing nearly their entire offensive line due to injuries. That has also hurt the running game, as shown by Quinshon Judkins being limited to just 21 yards on 12 carries Sunday.

Sanders has three games remaining, but it will not get any easier. The Browns face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday, followed by matchups against the Steelers and Bengals to close out the season.

