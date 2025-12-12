Colin Cowherd Drops Eye-Opening Assessment Of Shedeur Sanders

Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been making waves in the NFL this week after his standout performance against the Tennessee Titans. His play has sparked debates among fans and analysts about whether he could finally be the long-awaited solution to Cleveland’s quarterback struggles.

Much of the discussion also centers on how Sanders slipped to the fifth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft and just how talented he could become. What’s most impressive is the kind of numbers that he’s putting up despite playing in an offense with clear limitations at the skill positions.

Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd gave an eye-opening breakdown of what Sanders has achieved so far, and believes he’s the best rookie QB in the league.

“Through three starts, with the weakest receiving room in the NFL (32nd per PFF) and the third-worst offensive line (PFF), he has virtually nothing to work with. Five touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 94 passer rating. It should also be noted that Shedeur Sanders did not get any work with the first-team offense before he started,” Cowherd said.

"Every team in this league passed on him at least 4 times… Since becoming a starter, Shedeur is the best rookie QB in the league."@colincowherd thinks a lot of teams will regret passing on drafting Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/5osOEfNiMW — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 12, 2025

While Sanders is getting plenty of praise this week, things can change quickly in the NFL. Each week, he’s putting more on tape for opponents to study, and he’ll have to adjust as defenses start scheming specifically against him.

His biggest challenge moving forward will be his own ability to adapt and counter teams that try to take away his strengths. The good news is that he seems to have a strong rapport with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who has been praised for his work with the Browns’ offense.

Sanders probably won’t throw for 350+ yards in every remaining game, but that’s not what is most important. What matters most is that he protects the football, continues to show improvement on his bad tendencies, and puts his team in a position to win.

That’s what will keep Sanders in the starting role in 2026.

NEXT:

George Kittle Raves About Browns Rookie