Shedeur Sanders’ Passing Stats From Practice Are Going Viral

The Cleveland Browns’ QB1 competition is officially underway.

They gave all four quarterbacks a chance to show what they’ve got.

Some might have had a case of the jitters, while others hit the ground running right away.

And, unsurprisingly, everybody had their sights set on Shedeur Sanders.

Notably, the former Colorado star was by far the best quarterback in practice drills, completing 7 of 9 passes for three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Needless to say, it didn’t take long before those numbers went viral on social media (via ESPN Cleveland).

Browns practice is in the books. Here’s how all 4 QBs stacked up with their throwing reps in team drills 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/NsIZmjQSy3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 28, 2025

Joe Flacco completed 9 of 14 passes with one touchdown and no picks.

Kenny Pickett, on the other hand, completed 9 of 16 passes with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Last but not least, Dillon Gabriel was up and down with 11 completions on 16 attempts for two touchdowns and one pick.

Granted, we must take these numbers with a grain of salt.

Sanders got the fewest attempts, meaning he was most likely playing against backups and players who aren’t even going to make the roster.

However, that’s an impressive start nonetheless, and it goes to show you how locked in he is and how unbothered he seems to be under pressure.

It’s still way too early to jump to conclusions, and the starting job isn’t won or lost in a single practice.

Still, it’s worth noting that Sanders was the best out of the four, and with nothing set in stone and the position up for grabs, stringing good practices together could give him more opportunities.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Are Setting Up QB For Failure