Shedeur Sanders Reacts To Seeing His Browns Locker For First Time

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation has taken an electrifying turn since drafting Shedeur Sanders less than two weeks ago.

Fan excitement has surged to remarkable levels, with Sanders already claiming the NFL’s top-selling rookie jersey.

On Thursday, the young quarterback finally experienced what all the commotion was about.

The Cleveland Browns shared footage capturing Sanders as he saw his orange No. 12 practice jersey for the first time.

Standing at his locker, he began unpacking his gear in preparation for the rookie minicamp and the challenges ahead.

“I got everything I need to be successful,” Sanders said with a smile.

Sanders visibly lit up while admiring the signature brown and orange colors he’ll wear during his debut season. This jersey marks just the beginning of what could become something significant.

The Cleveland Browns will launch rookie minicamp from May 9 through May 11, giving their newest additions an early opportunity to demonstrate their abilities.

Following this initial phase, voluntary OTAs are scheduled for May 27-28, June 3-4, and June 6.

The crucial period, however, arrives during mandatory minicamp from June 10 to June 12.

This is when Sanders will officially begin competing for the starting quarterback position.

His competition includes fellow draft selection Dillon Gabriel, alongside veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

After struggling through a 3-14 season, the starting role appears genuinely contestable.

Any of the four quarterbacks could reasonably claim the top spot as the team seeks a fresh start.

Sanders has consistently made positive impressions since arriving in Ohio, following a draft process that featured extensive discussions about his approach with teams.

