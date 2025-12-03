Shedeur Sanders Reveals Honest Thoughts About Facing Cam Ward

Shedeur Sanders will make his third start on Sunday when his 3-9 Cleveland Browns take on the 1-11 Tennessee Titans, who are floundering in all aspects as they continue to pave their way to landing a second consecutive first overall pick in the draft. They present a great opportunity for Sanders to get his first win in front of his home crowd as he and his teammates will look to put last week’s rough 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers behind them.

There was talk early in the year about Sanders being the first overall pick in the 2025 draft, but the Titans ultimately selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who is having a decent rookie season considering the chaos the organization has surrounded him with.

Sanders and Ward have a bit of a history, and Shedeur shared his thoughts on Wednesday about what he’s looking forward to on Sunday.

Sanders spoke with the media and was asked about sharing the field with Ward on Sunday when the Titans come to town. Cleveland’s rookie shifted the focus to his own team, and he sounds like he has his sights set on what is most important.

“I’m just excited for an opportunity to go out there and play. Last week’s showing wasn’t the best, so just having the opportunity to go out there and play.”

#Browns Shedeur Sanders on being on the same field Sunday facing off with Cam Ward and the Titans pic.twitter.com/7oH7E4YdAm — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 3, 2025

It’s the right mentality for Sanders to have, as his main focus has to be proving to this front office that he should be the starting quarterback through the rest of this season, and perhaps next year.

Cleveland has a pair of first-round picks in the upcoming draft, and if Sanders can show enough promise, there’s a world where the Browns opt to forego drafting a new QB and let Sanders continue to start.

He has a chance to put up his best performance on Sunday against a team in full rebuild mode.

This is one of the best answers he has given to any question the media has asked him so far, and we’ll see if he can make the most of a golden opportunity on Sunday.

NEXT:

Video Shows Deshaun Watson In Practice For First Time This Season