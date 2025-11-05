Browns Are Loaded With 2026 Draft Picks After Recent Trade

The Cleveland Browns have won two games this season.

They’ve won five of their past 25 games dating back to last season.

Yet, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

For the second time in as many years, the Browns will have significant draft capital to replenish their roster with young talent.

After the recent NFL trade deadline, the Browns have 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here are the Cleveland Browns' 2026 NFL Draft picks: 1st round pick own

1st round pick via JAX

2nd round pick own

3rd round pick own

4th round pick own

5th round pick own

5th round pick via LV

5th round pick via CIN

6th round pick via CHI

7th round pick via SEA#DawgPound — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) November 4, 2025

That includes two first-round picks, one second-round pick, one third-round pick, one fourth-round pick, three fifth-round picks, one sixth-round pick, and one seventh-round pick.

That’s great news for the front office, which finally struck gold with a talented rookie class from the 2025 NFL Draft after years of shortcomings.

That collection of 2026 picks could put the Browns in a position to select a quarterback they clearly need.

They also need to get younger on the offensive line, as most of the current players are injured or aging, or both.

With another evident need for a play-making wide receiver, they should also be able to address that issue with a premium pick.

The Browns are in a tough spot in regard to the salary cap, but there’s no better way to narrow the gap between them and contending teams than by building through the NFL Draft.

However, whether the current decision makers are the right people to be calling the shots remains in doubt until they demonstrate some similar success over the long haul.

