Shedeur Sanders Sends A Message About Negativity Towards Him

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is embroiled in the NFL’s most intriguing quarterback competition this offseason and has reportedly made notable improvements compared to the player he was at the end of last season. Deshaun Watson seemed like he had the inside track to winning the job earlier this offseason, but with Sanders’ performance at OTAs, new head coach Todd Monken decided he needed more time to come to a decision.

As stressful as this all may be, it doesn’t show when you listen to Sanders discuss the situation. Throughout this offseason, whether it was when he met with the media during OTAs, when workout clips have surfaced, or when he has posted his own motivational clips, Sanders has exuded nothing but positivity and a strong belief in himself.

During a recent clip he shared, he talked about how important it is for him to avoid negativity. It’s the type of positive way of thinking and approaching life that the whole country and the world could use a lot more of.

“Don’t allow negativity or anything exploit your mind. I don’t see it, that’s the best thing about it. I’m on social media, I post, I get off. I don’t consume anything negative, and as soon as you start consuming all that poison, that’s a gateway. I leave no gateway,” said Sanders.

His fellow quarterback Deshaun Watson likely does the same thing because he understandably gets a ton of negativity on social media as well, albeit for very different reasons than Sanders. Regardless, this is the right mindset for everyone to have.

Social media can be a dark place, especially for a quarterback in the NFL. Even the best of the best have to endure senseless rage from the fans, so it’s best to post and avoid it.

Social media is supposed to be fun and is supposed to be a place for athletes to share inflammatory photos and videos as Sanders recently did when he was seen standing atop a bunch of his jerseys laid across the floor, which are all now obsolete as he switched from No. 12 to No. 2. No athlete or person in general should ever have to hear some of the things that fans mindlessly send to these players, so hopefully Sanders can keep this practice through the rest of his life.

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