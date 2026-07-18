Analyst Isn’t Buying The Hype About One Browns WR

The Cleveland Browns made some significant upgrades to their offense this offseason. They’ve made major changes to both the offensive line and the wide receiver spot. These were good moves, but this team is still searching for a true No. 1 wideout.

The Browns were hopeful that Jerry Jeudy could be the answer, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. The hope is that Jeudy will bounce back after a disappointing 2025 campaign.

Analyst Anthony Lima is not a firm believer that Jeudy is going to shine with the Browns in 2026.

“I’m taking the unders on everything across the board. [Jerry Jeudy] was so bad. He was the only thing we had last year, and did you see his production? It’s hard to be the number one target on a team and have that little production,” Lima said.

"I'm taking the unders on everything across the board. He was so bad. It's hard to be the number one target on a team and have that little production."@SportsBoyTony does not have high hopes for Jerry Jeudy next season😬 pic.twitter.com/MTDzZnBFw6 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 17, 2026

The Jeudy era started off great in Cleveland when he joined the team back in 2024. That season, Jeudy finished with 90 receptions, 1,229 receiving yards, and four touchdowns across 17 games. His overall numbers were nearly cut in half last season.

The 27-year-old hauled in 50 receptions for 602 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games with the Browns in 2025. These are not the type of numbers that you want from your top wideout on your roster. Jeudy can be a top-of-the-line receiver, but it’s tough to imagine him posting another 1,200-yard season.

As mentioned earlier, the Browns have made some significant changes offensively. They’ve added rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston through this year’s draft. Both players are expected to be starters to begin the season. The Browns also have tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who figures to absorb a ton of targets as well.

Another problem is that the Browns don’t have a reliable quarterback. The expectation is that it’s going to be either Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders under center this season. It’s tough to have success when the player throwing the ball is below average.

The hope is that Concepcion and Boston can turn into the top wideouts on this roster. Jeudy might just be a placeholder for the younger talent behind him.

Hopefully, Jeudy will post better numbers than he did last season, but fans shouldn’t expect a Pro Bowl campaign.

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