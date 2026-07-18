Former Browns Veteran Signs With Ravens

Just about everything that could have gone wrong for the Cleveland Browns’ offensive line last season did go wrong. Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones got hurt again and opened the door for the team to cycle through about 57 other left tackles, while Wyatt Teller also missed four games and Joel Bitonio eventually retired this offseason.

At center, things weren’t any better as Ethan Pocic blew his Achilles in Week 14, but he has recovered rather quickly as fans started to hear rumblings that teams were starting to show interest in the veteran free agent. His time on the market was quiet, but after things heated up quickly, he officially landed a deal on Friday with one of Cleveland’s biggest rivals.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared that Pocic has signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens and will have a chance to replace star center Tyler Linderbaum, who signed a massive contract with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and left a major void behind in Baltimore.

“Sources: Former Browns center Ethan Pocic, who started 97 games in nine NFL seasons before tearing his Achilles last year, is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Pocic is said to be healthy, and he will have a chance to replace former Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, who signed with the Raiders,” tweeted Schefter.

Sources: Former Browns center Ethan Pocic, who started 97 games in nine NFL seasons before tearing his Achilles last year, is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Pocic is said to be healthy, and he will have a chance to replace former Ravens center Tyler… pic.twitter.com/B2e7ycmZ4z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2026

Pocic spent his first five years in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks before spending the last four as Cleveland’s starting center. He, along with the rest of Cleveland’s starters up front were all allowed to walk in free agency this offseason and the Browns opted to sign Elgton Jenkins and draft Parker Brailsford to replace Pocic.

It’s an unfathomable recovery for Pocic and if he can win this starting role and get even close to replacing Linderbaum’s production, it will be a tremendous achievement for Pocic and a high-value signing for the Ravens at just $3 million. If he’s healthy, he should have plenty left in the tank, but it’s understandable why the Browns opted to wipe the slate clean along the line and start from scratch.

He gave this team everything he had for four years and will always be remembered for it.

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Analyst Isn't Buying The Hype About One Browns WR